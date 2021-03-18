During the recent session, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s traded shares were 1,944,171, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check, the stock’s price was $53.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.49% or $6.78. The 52-week high for the VCEL share is $54.95, that puts it down -2.6% from that peak though still a striking +87.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 518.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 647.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VCEL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL): Trading Information

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) registered a 14.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.88% in intraday trading to $54.74 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.48%, and it has moved by 5.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.93%. The short interest in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 3.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.71, which implies an increase of 9.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.25 and $61 respectively. As a result, VCEL is trading at a discount of 13.89% off the target high and 3.16% off the low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vericel Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares have gone up +158.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 6.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60% this quarter and then jump 61.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.05 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.89 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $26.28 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.6%. While earnings are projected to return 127.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Biggest Investors

Vericel Corporation insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.95%, with the float percentage being 98.08%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 9.83% of all shares), a total value of $139.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 Million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $124.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares are Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2,011,369 shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 Million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $61.2 Million.