During the recent session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares were 5,676,627, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $6.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.56% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the UONE share is $54.16, that puts it down -746.25% from that peak though still a striking +85.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $146.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 475.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UONE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE): Trading Information

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) registered a 7.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.19% in intraday trading to $7.30- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.83%, and it has moved by 1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.26%. The short interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is 155.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 103.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies a decline of -6.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, UONE is trading at a discount of -6.25% off the target high and -6.25% off the low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Biggest Investors

Urban One, Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.09%, with the float percentage being 5.14%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 49.96 Thousand shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $210.35 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.55 Thousand shares, is of Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC’s that is approximately 0.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $174.93 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban One, Inc. (UONE) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 40,071 shares. This amounts to just over 0.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $277.69 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.82 Thousand, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $133.98 Thousand.