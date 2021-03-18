During the last session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 2,762,873, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $105.58, that puts it down -73.68% from that peak though still a striking +62.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. UPST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.25, which implies a decline of -0.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57 and $66 respectively. As a result, UPST is trading at a discount of 8.57% off the target high and -6.23% off the low.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 96.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Biggest Investors

Upstart Holdings, Inc. insiders own 22.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.17%, with the float percentage being 42.93%. Third Point, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.38 Million shares (or 18.47% of all shares), a total value of $545.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.25 Million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $213.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,050,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 348.4 Thousand, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $14.2 Million.