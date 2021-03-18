During the recent session, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 6,469,119, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check, the stock’s price was $62.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.66% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $63.3, that puts it down -0.7% from that peak though still a striking +71.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.09. The company’s market capitalization is $20.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.85 Million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. UAL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$6.86.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL): Trading Information

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $62.98 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.09%, and it has moved by 39.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.11%. The short interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 14.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.7, which implies a decline of -17.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $74 respectively. As a result, UAL is trading at a discount of 17.72% off the target high and -49.09% off the low.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) shares have gone up +69.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.71% against 49.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -166.9% this quarter and then jump 65.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.3 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.26 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.98 Billion and $1.48 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -58.6% and then jump by 256.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.7%. While earnings are projected to return -318.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Biggest Investors

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.12%, with the float percentage being 62.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 651 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.98 Million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.45 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.23 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 13,789,603 shares. This amounts to just over 4.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $596.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.28 Million, or about 2.6% of the stock, which is worth about $358.06 Million.