During the last session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s traded shares were 1,439,407, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the THCB share is $25.2, that puts it down -72.25% from that peak though still a striking +35.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.4. The company’s market capitalization is $519.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. THCB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Trading Information

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.48% in intraday trading to $15.99 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.25%, and it has moved by -26.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.44%. The short interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is 1.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Biggest Investors

Tuscan Holdings Corp. insiders own 20.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.69%, with the float percentage being 95.63%. Alpine Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.52 Million shares (or 4.29% of all shares), a total value of $26.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.15 Million shares, is of Oxford Asset Management Llp’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 79,198 shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.55 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $442.01 Thousand.