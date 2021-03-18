During the last session, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s traded shares were 3,306,020, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.13% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the TOUR share is $4.61, that puts it down -6.71% from that peak though still a striking +83.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.725. The company’s market capitalization is $532.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TOUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR): Trading Information

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) registered a 16.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $4.45- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.19%, and it has moved by 8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 145.45%. The short interest in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 1.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.95 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.07 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $64.13 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -61.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.5%. While earnings are projected to return -280.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.01% per annum.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Tuniu Corporation insiders own 2.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.62%, with the float percentage being 10.91%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.11 Million shares (or 5.19% of all shares), a total value of $10.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.09 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series owns about 148,809 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $154.76 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80.59 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $83.81 Thousand.