During the last session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 16,736,125, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $4.81, that puts it down -13.98% from that peak though still a striking +84.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.6. RIG has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG): Trading Information

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.53% in intraday trading to $4.77- this Thursday, Mar 11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.83%, and it has moved by 14.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.68%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 67.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.21, which implies a decline of -47.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.4 and $5 respectively. As a result, RIG is trading at a discount of 18.48% off the target high and -90.52% off the low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $645.71 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $667.68 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $759Million and $773.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -14.9% and then fell by -13.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.1%. While earnings are projected to return 55% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.8% per annum.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Biggest Investors

Transocean Ltd. insiders own 5.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.88%, with the float percentage being 51.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 373 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 55.62 Million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $128.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.54 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $112.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16,066,417 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.25 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $47.9 Million.