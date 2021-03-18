During the recent session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 7,228,229, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $27.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TME share is $29.01, that puts it down -4.39% from that peak though still a striking +66.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.22. The company’s market capitalization is $46.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): Trading Information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $28.00 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by 3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.61%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 74Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.01, which implies a decline of -13.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $35 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of 25.94% off the target high and -35.23% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares have gone up +79.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.76% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.1% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 Billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.12 Billion and $901.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.3% and then jump by 33.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 112.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.33% per annum.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Biggest Investors

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders own 9.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.88%, with the float percentage being 81.79%. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 53.22 Million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.11 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $925.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd owns about 7,679,722 shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.72 Million, or about 1% of the stock, which is worth about $100.05 Million.