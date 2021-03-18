During the recent session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares were 1,398,541, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check, the stock’s price was $19.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.99% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the SWBI share is $23.57, that puts it down -20.56% from that peak though still a striking +73.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SWBI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Trading Information

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) registered a 3.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $20.22 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.3%, and it has moved by 4.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.21%. The short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 4.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.2, which implies an increase of 18.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $34 respectively. As a result, SWBI is trading at a discount of 73.91% off the target high and -13.04% off the low.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) shares have gone up +14.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 387.8% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.2% this quarter and then fall -8.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $259.8 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $219.52 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $233.64 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.5%. While earnings are projected to return -435.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

SWBI Dividend Yield

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 16 and June 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Biggest Investors

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. insiders own 2.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.55%, with the float percentage being 70.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $83.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,478,393 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 Million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $22.27 Million.