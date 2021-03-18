During the last session, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s traded shares were 3,329,908, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SM share is $19.5, that puts it down -4.33% from that peak though still a striking +94.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.07 Million shares over the past three months.

SM Energy Company (SM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. SM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM): Trading Information

SM Energy Company (SM) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.15% in intraday trading to $19.50 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.62%, and it has moved by 32.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 205.39%. The short interest in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 10.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.81, which implies a decline of -15.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $26 respectively. As a result, SM is trading at a discount of 39.11% off the target high and -83.95% off the low.

SM Energy Company (SM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SM Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SM Energy Company (SM) shares have gone up +883.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 326.09% against 7.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -300% this quarter and then fall -133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $344.45 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $364.08 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $355.73 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.3%. While earnings are projected to return -304.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

SM Dividend Yield

SM Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SM Energy Company is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.86%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Biggest Investors

SM Energy Company insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.71%, with the float percentage being 74.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.65 Million shares (or 14.51% of all shares), a total value of $101.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.91 Million shares, is of Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $54.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SM Energy Company (SM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7,028,032 shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 Million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $19.55 Million.