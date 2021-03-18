During the last session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares were 24,404,632, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.3% or -$1.32. The 52-week high for the SKLZ share is $46.3, that puts it down -57.64% from that peak though still a striking +66.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $10.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. SKLZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) registered a -4.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.65% in intraday trading to $32.87 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.28%, and it has moved by -22.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.85%. The short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 14.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.8, which implies an increase of 8.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $34 respectively. As a result, SKLZ is trading at a discount of 15.76% off the target high and -4.66% off the low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 10% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Biggest Investors

Skillz Inc. insiders own 20.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.8%, with the float percentage being 37.32%. Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.28 Million shares (or 33.75% of all shares), a total value of $465.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.43 Million shares, is of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 31.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $428.66 Million.