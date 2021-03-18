During the last session, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares were 2,315,350, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.38% or $2.07. The 52-week high for the REKR share is $20.67, that puts it down -10.01% from that peak though still a striking +87.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.35. The company’s market capitalization is $766.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1Million shares, and the average trade volume was 986.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. REKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR): Trading Information

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) registered a 12.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $18.87 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.93%, and it has moved by 7.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.84%. The short interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is 949.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 33.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $26 respectively. As a result, REKR is trading at a discount of 38.37% off the target high and 27.73% off the low.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rekor Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) shares have gone up +188.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.37% against -1.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.6% this quarter and then fall -133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 179.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.77 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.03 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.59 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 136.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -76.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Biggest Investors

Rekor Systems, Inc. insiders own 29.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.58%, with the float percentage being 26.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 3.21% of all shares), a total value of $10.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1Million shares, is of No Street GP LP’s that is approximately 2.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 835,069 shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 435.53 Thousand, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 Million.