During the last session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 2,883,984, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.32% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $2.32, that puts it down -25.41% from that peak though still a striking +77.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $134.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. RGLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS): Trading Information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) registered a 6.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.26% in intraday trading to $2.32 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.03%, and it has moved by 2.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.04%. The short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 3.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies a decline of -32.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.5 and $2 respectively. As a result, RGLS is trading at a discount of 8.11% off the target high and -72.97% off the low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares have gone up +232.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.33% against 16.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 64% this quarter and then jump 60.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -99.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.34 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -99.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49%. While earnings are projected to return 58.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 39.6% per annum.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Biggest Investors

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31%, with the float percentage being 33.13%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 8.9% of all shares), a total value of $8.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 Million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund owns about 3,094,856 shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 171.95 Thousand, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $232.13 Thousand.