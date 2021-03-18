During the recent session, Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s traded shares were 1,060,599, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check, the stock’s price was $35.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.73% or -$1.74. The 52-week high for the PRIM share is $41.76, that puts it down -19.18% from that peak though still a striking +72.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 436.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PRIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM): Trading Information

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) registered a -4.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.5% in intraday trading to $41.76 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.92%, and it has moved by 10.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.29%. The short interest in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) is 604.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.25, which implies an increase of 17.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $42 respectively. As a result, PRIM is trading at a discount of 19.86% off the target high and 14.16% off the low.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Primoris Services Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) shares have gone up +106.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.82% against 2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75% this quarter and then jump 10.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $769.24 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $978.86 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $743.24 Million and $799.14 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.5% and then jump by 22.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.8%. While earnings are projected to return 33.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

PRIM Dividend Yield

Primoris Services Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Primoris Services Corporation is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.05%.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s Biggest Investors

Primoris Services Corporation insiders own 6.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.09%, with the float percentage being 99.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 8.29% of all shares), a total value of $112.45 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 Million shares, is of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1,592,248 shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $40.24 Million.