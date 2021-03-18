During the last session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s traded shares were 1,765,905, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.51% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the PEI share is $2.93, that puts it down -27.95% from that peak though still a striking +84.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $181.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 Million shares over the past three months.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. PEI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): Trading Information

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) registered a 6.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $2.30- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.05%, and it has moved by -1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129%. The short interest in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is 10.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -56.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, PEI is trading at a discount of -56.33% off the target high and -56.33% off the low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.62 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $81.37 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -16.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.4%. While earnings are projected to return 73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 1% per annum.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Biggest Investors

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 17.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.85%, with the float percentage being 30.18%. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.91 Million shares (or 2.4% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2,956,200 shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 Million.