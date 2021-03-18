During the recent session, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 1,824,427, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $106.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$1.13. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $171.09, that puts it down -60.41% from that peak though still a striking +79.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.78. The company’s market capitalization is $31.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PTON has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON): Trading Information

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.77% in intraday trading to $115.2 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.69%, and it has moved by -23.26% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -29.97%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 16.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $167.75, which implies an increase of 57.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $200 respectively. As a result, PTON is trading at a discount of 87.51% off the target high and -57.81% off the low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares have gone up +26.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -193.75% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45% this quarter and then fall -92.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 124.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 63.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.1% per annum.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Biggest Investors

Peloton Interactive, Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.09%, with the float percentage being 71.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 681 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.3 Million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.23 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.98 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17,924,430 shares. This amounts to just over 6.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.72 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.84 Million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 Billion.