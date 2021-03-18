During the recent session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares were 1,608,346, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.13. At the last check, the stock’s price was $16.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.38% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the PBF share is $18.78, that puts it down -17.16% from that peak though still a striking +74.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.44 Million shares over the past three months.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. PBF has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.17.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF): Trading Information

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) registered a -4.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.7% in intraday trading to $18.78 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.35%, and it has moved by 35.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.63%. The short interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 13.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.59, which implies a decline of -21.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $20 respectively. As a result, PBF is trading at a discount of 24.77% off the target high and -75.05% off the low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PBF Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares have gone up +142.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.69% against 22.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -82.4% this quarter and then jump 63.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.59 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.25 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.28 Billion and $2.52 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.1% and then jump by 108.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -55.4%. While earnings are projected to return -544.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.79% per annum.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Biggest Investors

PBF Energy Inc. insiders own 20.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.86%, with the float percentage being 99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.95 Million shares (or 14.11% of all shares), a total value of $120.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.44 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $74.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6,338,742 shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.13 Million, or about 4.27% of the stock, which is worth about $43.41 Million.