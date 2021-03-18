During the last session, OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares were 3,638,124, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the OPGN share is $4.44, that puts it down -52.05% from that peak though still a striking +44.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $112.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.95 Million shares over the past three months.

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OPGN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN): Trading Information

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.43% in intraday trading to $3.26- this Thursday, Mar 11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.39%, and it has moved by -2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.14%. The short interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is 591.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 49.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 88.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $7 respectively. As a result, OPGN is trading at a discount of 139.73% off the target high and 36.99% off the low.

OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OpGen, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) shares have gone up +33.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.67% against 12.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.5% this quarter and then jump 54.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.7 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $820Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.7%. While earnings are projected to return 82.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Biggest Investors

OpGen, Inc. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.42%, with the float percentage being 4.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 231.33 Thousand shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $471.9 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77.36 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $157.81 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 204,443 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $417.06 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54.86 Thousand, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $119.04 Thousand.