During the recent session, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s traded shares were 2,242,271, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check, the stock’s price was $41, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.95% or $3.02. The 52-week high for the OLN share is $42.25, that puts it down -3.05% from that peak though still a striking +76.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $6.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Olin Corporation (OLN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. OLN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.69.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN): Trading Information

Olin Corporation (OLN) registered a 7.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.8% in intraday trading to $42.25 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.63%, and it has moved by 47.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.93%. The short interest in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is 2.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.14, which implies a decline of -11.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $50 respectively. As a result, OLN is trading at a discount of 21.95% off the target high and -39.02% off the low.

Olin Corporation (OLN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Olin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olin Corporation (OLN) shares have gone up +228.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -190.37% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 276.9% this quarter and then jump 205% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.79 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.43 Billion and $1.24 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28% and then jump by 44.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.37%. While earnings are projected to return 200% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.3% per annum.

OLN Dividend Yield

Olin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Olin Corporation is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.74%.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s Biggest Investors

Olin Corporation insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.25%, with the float percentage being 89.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.68 Million shares (or 14.93% of all shares), a total value of $581.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.95 Million shares, is of Sachem Head Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $367.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olin Corporation (OLN) shares are Fidelity Series Stock Selector Large Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Stock Selector Large Cap Value Fund owns about 4,148,251 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 Million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $99.18 Million.