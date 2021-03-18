During the last session, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s traded shares were 1,221,947, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.51% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the OCUP share is $14.8, that puts it down -96.55% from that peak though still a striking +51.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $82.3 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 754.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 175.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. OCUP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.22.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP): Trading Information

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) registered a 6.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.4% in intraday trading to $9.83- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.72%, and it has moved by -36.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 16.02%. The short interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is 18.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.5, which implies an increase of 225.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $29 respectively. As a result, OCUP is trading at a discount of 285.13% off the target high and 165.6% off the low.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 71.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Biggest Investors

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. insiders own 3.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.51%, with the float percentage being 7.81%. Altium Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.07 Million shares (or 19.01% of all shares), a total value of $13.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.82 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $479.09 Thousand.