During the recent session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s traded shares were 2,399,407, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check, the stock’s price was $207.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the NXPI share is $208.09, that puts it down -0.33% from that peak though still a striking +69.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.05. The company’s market capitalization is $57.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 Million shares over the past three months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. NXPI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.19.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI): Trading Information

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.25% in intraday trading to $209.5 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.8%, and it has moved by 11.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.17%. The short interest in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is 3.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $203.15, which implies a decline of -2.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $163 and $240 respectively. As a result, NXPI is trading at a discount of 15.72% off the target high and -21.41% off the low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NXP Semiconductors N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares have gone up +63.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.6% against 17.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.7% this quarter and then jump 137.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.55 Billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.57 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.02 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -50.4%. While earnings are projected to return -78.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.77% per annum.

NXPI Dividend Yield

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 2.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Biggest Investors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.67%, with the float percentage being 96.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1070 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.64 Million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $4.39 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.83 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.95 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 4,960,243 shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $788.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.01 Million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $643.25 Million.