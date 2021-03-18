During the recent session, Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s traded shares were 2,099,161, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check, the stock’s price was $34.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.52% or $2.12. The 52-week high for the VSTO share is $38.36, that puts it down -10.74% from that peak though still a striking +83.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 977.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VSTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO): Trading Information

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) registered a 6.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $35.56 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.68%, and it has moved by 2.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.22%. The short interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is 2.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.67, which implies an increase of 11.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $43 respectively. As a result, VSTO is trading at a discount of 24.13% off the target high and -4.73% off the low.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Outdoor Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) shares have gone up +66.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1254.17% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 481.8% this quarter and then jump 23.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $525.8 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $525.81 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $426.31 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.9%. While earnings are projected to return 76.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s Biggest Investors

Vista Outdoor Inc. insiders own 2.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.78%, with the float percentage being 97.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.84 Million shares (or 15.15% of all shares), a total value of $210Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.57 Million shares, is of Gates Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $132.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,841,160 shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $38.78 Million.