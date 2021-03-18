During the last session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares were 5,662,785, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.73% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the QD share is $3.82, that puts it down -26.49% from that peak though still a striking +61.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $766.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Qudian Inc. (QD) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. QD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD): Trading Information

Qudian Inc. (QD) registered a -4.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.79% in intraday trading to $3.24- this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.82%, and it has moved by -3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.84%. The short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 5.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

Qudian Inc. (QD) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.07 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.29 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $276Million and $136.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -64.8% and then jump by 4.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 145.9%. While earnings are projected to return 40.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.31% per annum.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Biggest Investors

Qudian Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.06%, with the float percentage being 32.06%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.47 Million shares (or 2.88% of all shares), a total value of $7.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.34 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2,447,636 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 Million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 Million.