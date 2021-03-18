During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 1,845,836, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $1.39. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $94.81, that puts it down -94.32% from that peak though still a striking +58.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. NNOX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX): Trading Information

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.24% in intraday trading to $52.60 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.39%, and it has moved by -17.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.86%. The short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 2.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.5, which implies an increase of 26.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56 and $67 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of 37.32% off the target high and 14.78% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -141.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Biggest Investors

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 27.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.7%, with the float percentage being 16.13%. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 462.02 Thousand shares (or 1% of all shares), a total value of $21.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 239.14 Thousand shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF owns about 53,905 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.6 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.36 Million.