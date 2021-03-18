During the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares were 1,204,412, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the YGMZ share is $58, that puts it down -905.2% from that peak though still a striking +36.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $90.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 Million shares over the past three months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. YGMZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -42.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Biggest Investors

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders own 74.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0%, with the float percentage being 0%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.95 Thousand shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $243.34 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5Thousand shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.8 Thousand.