During the recent session, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares were 2,303,741, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the last check, the stock’s price was $40.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the MGM share is $42.04, that puts it down -3.04% from that peak though still a striking +84.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $20.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.71 Million shares over the past three months.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. MGM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): Trading Information

MGM Resorts International (MGM) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.47% in intraday trading to $42.04 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.55%, and it has moved by 15.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.78%. The short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 13.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.81, which implies a decline of -9.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $50 respectively. As a result, MGM is trading at a discount of 22.55% off the target high and -31.37% off the low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MGM Resorts International has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares have gone up +73.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.93% against 24.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -151.2% this quarter and then jump 61.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.91 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.25 Billion and $289.81 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -28.5% and then jump by 557.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.6%. While earnings are projected to return -152% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MGM Dividend Yield

MGM Resorts International is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MGM Resorts International is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Biggest Investors

MGM Resorts International insiders own 12.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.33%, with the float percentage being 76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 715 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.38 Million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.37 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $894.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11,773,566 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $370.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10Million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $315.1 Million.