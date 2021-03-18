During the last session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares were 14,137,108, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the RIDE share is $31.8, that puts it down -110.74% from that peak though still a striking +37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. RIDE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE): Trading Information

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.07% in intraday trading to $17.98 this Thursday, Mar 11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.24%, and it has moved by -39.01% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -24.78%. The short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 8.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.2, which implies an increase of 113.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $50 respectively. As a result, RIDE is trading at a discount of 231.35% off the target high and 19.28% off the low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Biggest Investors

Lordstown Motors Corp. insiders own 39.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.2%, with the float percentage being 10.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.43 Million shares (or 6.33% of all shares), a total value of $209.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.23 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $165.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,787,735 shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 Million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $60.31 Million.