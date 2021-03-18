During the recent session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s traded shares were 1,709,211, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check, the stock’s price was $97.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$2.98. The 52-week high for the LEN share is $101.55, that puts it down -3.65% from that peak though still a striking +71.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.21. The company’s market capitalization is $29.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. LEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.28.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN): Trading Information

Lennar Corporation (LEN) registered a -2.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.93% in intraday trading to $101.5 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.22%, and it has moved by 12.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.98%. The short interest in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is 10Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104, which implies an increase of 6.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83 and $120 respectively. As a result, LEN is trading at a discount of 22.49% off the target high and -15.28% off the low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lennar Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares have gone up +33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.43% against 20.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.2% this quarter and then jump 22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.15 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.01 Billion by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $5.21 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.9%. While earnings are projected to return 36.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.7% per annum.

LEN Dividend Yield

Lennar Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 14 and June 18, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lennar Corporation is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.4%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Biggest Investors

Lennar Corporation insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.46%, with the float percentage being 98.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 946 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.6 Million shares (or 10.4% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.33 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.78 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,607,419 shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $579.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $447Million.