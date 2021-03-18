During the last session, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s traded shares were 2,763,466, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.83% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the LEAF share is $7.62, that puts it down -7.93% from that peak though still a striking +85.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $261.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 437.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. LEAF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF): Trading Information

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) registered a 10.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $7.29- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.4%, and it has moved by 4.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.83%. The short interest in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is 342.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.25, which implies an increase of 16.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $9 respectively. As a result, LEAF is trading at a discount of 27.48% off the target high and 6.23% off the low.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Leaf Group Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) shares have gone up +38.43% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.5% this quarter and then fall -466.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.25 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.87 Million and $50.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.7% and then jump by 6.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.7%. While earnings are projected to return 68.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s Biggest Investors

Leaf Group Ltd. insiders own 3.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.77%, with the float percentage being 58.98%. Oak Management Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.72 Million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $17.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 Million shares, is of Osmium Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,048,255 shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 620Thousand, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $2.88 Million.