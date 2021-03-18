During the last session, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s traded shares were 5,244,567, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the JE share is $29.7, that puts it down -1606.9% from that peak though still a striking +40.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $196.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. JE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE): Trading Information

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.32% in intraday trading to $2.24 this Thursday, Mar 11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.08%, and it has moved by -69.74% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -62.82%. The short interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is 2.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.68, which implies a decline of -3.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.38 and $1.97 respectively. As a result, JE is trading at a discount of 13.22% off the target high and -20.69% off the low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Just Energy Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares have jump down -78.71% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 162.5% this quarter and then fall -86.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $873.77 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $701.54 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.2% and then jump by 5.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -41.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Biggest Investors

Just Energy Group Inc. insiders own 9.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.89%, with the float percentage being 19.83%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.87 Million shares (or 28.85% of all shares), a total value of $64.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.39 Million shares, is of Claret Asset Management Corp’s that is approximately 2.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Company Idx ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 101,823 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $683.23 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.2 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $143.08 Thousand.