During the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares were 1,524,926, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $2.37. The 52-week high for the GRWG share is $67.75, that puts it down -25.12% from that peak though still a striking +94.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 Million shares over the past three months.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. GRWG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG): Trading Information

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.43% in intraday trading to $55.50 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.22%, and it has moved by -8.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.63%. The short interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 2.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.43, which implies an increase of 4.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $77 respectively. As a result, GRWG is trading at a discount of 42.2% off the target high and -50.14% off the low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GrowGeneration Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares have gone up +248.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against -3.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 800% this quarter and then jump 216.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 141.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.89 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.88 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.39 Million and $32.98 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 139.9% and then jump by 136.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.1%. While earnings are projected to return 122.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Biggest Investors

GrowGeneration Corp. insiders own 7.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.95%, with the float percentage being 55.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.71 Million shares (or 7.35% of all shares), a total value of $109.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $87.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 1,615,450 shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 Million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $21.71 Million.