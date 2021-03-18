During the recent session, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s traded shares were 2,507,389, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check, the stock’s price was $186.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the EXPE share is $187.34, that puts it down -0.62% from that peak though still a striking +76.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43. The company’s market capitalization is $26.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. EXPE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.41.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE): Trading Information

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $186.5 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.71%, and it has moved by 18.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.46%. The short interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is 11.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.2, which implies a decline of -13.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $188 respectively. As a result, EXPE is trading at a discount of 0.98% off the target high and -35.55% off the low.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Expedia Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) shares have gone up +90.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.69% against 14.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -31.7% this quarter and then jump 82.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 Billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.21 Billion and $566Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -50.1% and then jump by 198.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.8%. While earnings are projected to return -604.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Biggest Investors

Expedia Group, Inc. insiders own 12.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.97%, with the float percentage being 118.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 849 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.22 Million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.11 Million shares, is of D1 Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.6 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,827,111 shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $506.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.07 Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $406.76 Million.