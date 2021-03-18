During the last session, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s traded shares were 2,093,805, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.74% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the ENTX share is $10.16, that puts it down -73.38% from that peak though still a striking +82.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $123.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ENTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX): Trading Information

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) registered a 9.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.32% in intraday trading to $10.16 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 266.25%, and it has moved by 188.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 442.59%. The short interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is 135.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 15.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 70.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, ENTX is trading at a discount of 70.65% off the target high and 70.65% off the low.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 1.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Biggest Investors

Entera Bio Ltd. insiders own 41.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.38%, with the float percentage being 17.65%. Knoll Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.19 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $77.96 Thousand.