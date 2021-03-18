During the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares were 6,197,416, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.63% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SOLO share is $13.6, that puts it down -138.18% from that peak though still a striking +84.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $612.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SOLO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO): Trading Information

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) registered a 3.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.43% in intraday trading to $6.04- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.52%, and it has moved by -26.32% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.75%. The short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 12.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.95, which implies an increase of 109.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.55 and $15.25 respectively. As a result, SOLO is trading at a discount of 167.08% off the target high and 67.25% off the low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -126.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Biggest Investors

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders own 22.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.33%, with the float percentage being 6.84%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.92 Million shares (or 7.24% of all shares), a total value of $36.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.75 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 7,161,596 shares. This amounts to just over 8.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 145.94 Thousand, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $903.34 Thousand.