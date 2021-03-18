During the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s traded shares were 1,508,546, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.48% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the DXF share is $2.2, that puts it down -34.15% from that peak though still a striking +77.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $34.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 495.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DXF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF): Trading Information

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) registered a 21.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.26%, and it has moved by -16.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.31%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) is 26.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.84, which implies an increase of 1414.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.84 and $24.84 respectively. As a result, DXF is trading at a discount of 1414.63% off the target high and 1414.63% off the low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.6%. While earnings are projected to return 618.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Biggest Investors

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders own 10.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being 0.35%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 174.29 Thousand shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $231.81 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.43 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $105.64 Thousand.