During the recent session, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s traded shares were 1,961,352, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ELP share is $14.67, that puts it down -1028.46% from that peak though but a thinning 0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.3. The company’s market capitalization is $3.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 877.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ELP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP): Trading Information

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $1.36- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.43%, and it has moved by 12.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.09%. The short interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is 6.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.36, which implies an increase of 4.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.26 and $1.51 respectively. As a result, ELP is trading at a discount of 16.15% off the target high and -3.08% off the low.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.5%. While earnings are projected to return 41.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.2% per annum.

ELP Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 0.61, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.1%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Biggest Investors

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.41%, with the float percentage being 22.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.19 Million shares (or 8.72% of all shares), a total value of $160.01 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 Million shares, is of Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 2.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $37.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 6,664,347 shares. This amounts to just over 5.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 Million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $13.08 Million.