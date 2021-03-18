During the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 2,410,353, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.9% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $13.32, that puts it down -8.73% from that peak though still a striking +80.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. CYH has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH): Trading Information

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) registered a 3.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.03% in intraday trading to $13.32 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.81%, and it has moved by 32.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.87%. The short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 4.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.46, which implies a decline of -30.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.1 and $12 respectively. As a result, CYH is trading at a discount of -2.04% off the target high and -66.53% off the low.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares have gone up +158.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.78% against -3.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95% this quarter and then fall -103.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.98 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.93 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.02 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.1%. While earnings are projected to return 173.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.1% per annum.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Biggest Investors

Community Health Systems, Inc. insiders own 4.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.02%, with the float percentage being 78.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.91 Million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $118.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.54 Million shares, is of Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd’s that is approximately 11.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $108.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 10,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 7.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.42 Million, or about 5.72% of the stock, which is worth about $69.12 Million.