During the recent session, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 1,300,394, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the last check, the stock’s price was $10.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $12.6, that puts it down -21.27% from that peak though still a striking +75.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. CDE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE): Trading Information

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $10.49 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.86%, and it has moved by 23.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.05%. The short interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 6.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.16, which implies an increase of 7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $14 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of 34.74% off the target high and -13.38% off the low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.03 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $236.89 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $173.17 Million and $152.14 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.6% and then jump by 55.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.4%. While earnings are projected to return 106.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Biggest Investors

Coeur Mining, Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.92%, with the float percentage being 72.96%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.98 Million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $258.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.74 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $235.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 13,943,166 shares. This amounts to just over 5.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.25 Million, or about 3.8% of the stock, which is worth about $83.7 Million.