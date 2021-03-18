During the last session, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares were 2,515,831, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.79% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CNSP share is $5.62, that puts it down -98.59% from that peak though still a striking +43.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $71.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 317.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 Million shares over the past three months.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CNSP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP): Trading Information

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) registered a 6.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.08% in intraday trading to $2.92- this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.94%, and it has moved by -13.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.99%. The short interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 524.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 198.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 218.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $11 respectively. As a result, CNSP is trading at a discount of 288.69% off the target high and 147.35% off the low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -100.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Biggest Investors

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 43.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 0.83%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 534.15 Thousand shares (or 2.11% of all shares), a total value of $950.78 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 415.65 Thousand shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $739.86 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3,410 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.07 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $4Thousand.