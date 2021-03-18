During the last session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares were 1,177,791, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.2% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the CLVR share is $19.46, that puts it down -39.2% from that peak though still a striking +42.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $346.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 816.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CLVR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Biggest Investors

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders own 18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.02%, with the float percentage being 12.21%. Farallon Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.48 Million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $22.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 406.78 Thousand shares, is of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) shares are Weiss Strategic Interval Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Weiss Strategic Interval Fd owns about 169,973 shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.99 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $62.17 Thousand.