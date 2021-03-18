During the last session, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s traded shares were 21,178,028, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CDEV share is $6.25, that puts it down -34.7% from that peak though still a striking +94.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.235. The company’s market capitalization is $1.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. CDEV has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV): Trading Information

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.76% in intraday trading to $6.25- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.55%, and it has moved by 31.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 209.33%. The short interest in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is 8.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.59, which implies a decline of -1.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, CDEV is trading at a discount of 61.64% off the target high and -78.45% off the low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.79 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.38 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $192.77 Million and $83.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.2% and then jump by 107.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.3%. While earnings are projected to return 102.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Biggest Investors

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. insiders own 4.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.65%, with the float percentage being 57.23%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.46 Million shares (or 29.92% of all shares), a total value of $125.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.27 Million shares, is of Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,069,093 shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 Million.