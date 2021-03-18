During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 23,115,047, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the last check, the stock’s price was $29.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $30.12, that puts it down -3.08% from that peak though still a striking +73.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.8. The company’s market capitalization is $33.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. CCL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.54.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL): Trading Information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) registered a 1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $30.12 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.22%, and it has moved by 27.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.72%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 59.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.32, which implies a decline of -20.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.79 and $42 respectively. As a result, CCL is trading at a discount of 43.74% off the target high and -63.07% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corporation & plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares have gone up +81.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.88% against 32.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -800% this quarter and then jump 57.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.48 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $722.75 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.79 Billion and $391.27 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -95.6% and then jump by 84.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51%. While earnings are projected to return -405.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Biggest Investors

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.71%, with the float percentage being 48.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 905 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.06 Million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.83 Million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.1 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,653,429 shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.89 Million, or about 1.6% of the stock, which is worth about $322.58 Million.