During the recent session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 1,570,266, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check, the stock’s price was $42.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.42% or -$1.95. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $45.19, that puts it down -7.16% from that peak though still a striking +50.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.02. The company’s market capitalization is $25.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TCOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM): Trading Information

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) registered a -4.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.64% in intraday trading to $45.19 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by 11.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.08%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 11.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares have gone up +51.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -265.22% against 32.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.6% this quarter and then jump 117.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $462.31 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $824.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $584.85 Million and $479.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -21% and then jump by 72% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.5%. While earnings are projected to return -149.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.25% per annum.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Biggest Investors

Trip.com Group Limited insiders own 4.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.97%, with the float percentage being 75.15%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 574 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 37.36 Million shares (or 6.3% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.32 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.23 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 15,314,953 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $516.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.45 Million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $386.04 Million.