Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CZR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.79.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): Trading Information

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.59% in intraday trading to $106.2 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by 15.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.56%. The short interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 9.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.31, which implies an increase of 10.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $134 respectively. As a result, CZR is trading at a discount of 46.69% off the target high and -1.48% off the low.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.89 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 248.9% and then jump by 1629.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.8%. While earnings are projected to return -15.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.5% per annum.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Biggest Investors

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.99%, with the float percentage being 96.59%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.53 Million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.72 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.84 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17,248,822 shares. This amounts to just over 8.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.57 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $413.58 Million.