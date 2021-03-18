During the recent session, South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s traded shares were 4,436,634, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.9. At the last check, the stock’s price was $22.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the SJI share is $30.25, that puts it down -36.02% from that peak though still a striking +17.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 Million shares over the past three months.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. SJI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.2.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI): Trading Information

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.17% in intraday trading to $28.64 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.83%, and it has moved by -6.81% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.43%. The short interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is 6.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.44, which implies an increase of 27.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $36 respectively. As a result, SJI is trading at a discount of 61.87% off the target high and -1.08% off the low.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that South Jersey Industries, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) shares have gone up +12.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.79% against 5.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.3% this quarter and then jump 300% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $511.36 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $236.55 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $534.11 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -4.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.1%. While earnings are projected to return 93.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SJI Dividend Yield

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for South Jersey Industries, Inc. is 1.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.78%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s Biggest Investors

South Jersey Industries, Inc. insiders own 0.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.75%, with the float percentage being 90.2%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.83 Million shares (or 15.73% of all shares), a total value of $341.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.01 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 13.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $301.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 7,817,667 shares. This amounts to just over 7.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.62 Million, or about 6.58% of the stock, which is worth about $152.91 Million.