During the last session, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares were 4,099,383, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $163.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.5% or -$2.49. The 52-week high for the ENPH share is $229.04, that puts it down -39.81% from that peak though still a striking +86.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.49. The company’s market capitalization is $22.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ENPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH): Trading Information

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) registered a -1.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.8% in intraday trading to $175.7 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.47%, and it has moved by -13.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.64%. The short interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 5.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $222.88, which implies an increase of 36.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $167 and $264 respectively. As a result, ENPH is trading at a discount of 61.15% off the target high and 1.94% off the low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Enphase Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares have gone up +127.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.8% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.8% this quarter and then jump 188.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.93 Million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $319.31 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $205.54 Million and $125.54 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42% and then jump by 154.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.3%. While earnings are projected to return -22.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.7% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Biggest Investors

Enphase Energy, Inc. insiders own 8.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.62%, with the float percentage being 85.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 567 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.01 Million shares (or 11.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.09 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.95 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,207,546 shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $562.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 Million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $495.64 Million.