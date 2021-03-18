During the recent session, BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s traded shares were 23,579,780, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.72% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BHTG share is $4.4, that puts it down -125.64% from that peak though still a striking +46.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $45.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 523.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 Million shares over the past three months.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BHTG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG): Trading Information

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) registered a 3.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.08% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.17%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.68%. The short interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is 371.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 216.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 79.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $5 respectively. As a result, BHTG is trading at a discount of 156.41% off the target high and 2.56% off the low.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BioHiTech Global, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) shares have gone up +49.21% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 56.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.26 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 Million and $1.18 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.4% and then jump by 6.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 49.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Biggest Investors

BioHiTech Global, Inc. insiders own 22.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.78%, with the float percentage being 2.29%. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 118.69 Thousand shares (or 0.6% of all shares), a total value of $132.93 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.66 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $98.18 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Gabelli ESG Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 58,891 shares. This amounts to just over 0.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.96 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35Thousand, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $39.2 Thousand.