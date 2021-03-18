During the recent session, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s traded shares were 1,991,846, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the last check, the stock’s price was $24.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.33% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the BKR share is $25.64, that puts it down -6.57% from that peak though still a striking +62.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.12. The company’s market capitalization is $25.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. BKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR): Trading Information

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) registered a 0.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.3% in intraday trading to $24.85 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by 4.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.25%. The short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is 9.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.88, which implies an increase of 11.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.5 and $39 respectively. As a result, BKR is trading at a discount of 62.09% off the target high and -27.27% off the low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.79 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.94 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.42 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -11.6% and then jump by 3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.1%. While earnings are projected to return 2266.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.25% per annum.

BKR Dividend Yield

Baker Hughes Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baker Hughes Company is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Biggest Investors

Baker Hughes Company insiders own 4.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.19%, with the float percentage being 100.5%. General Electric Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 717 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 349.44 Million shares (or 47.94% of all shares), a total value of $7.29 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.43 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 11.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.72 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 49,581,327 shares. This amounts to just over 6.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.03 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.58 Million, or about 6.12% of the stock, which is worth about $929.45 Million.