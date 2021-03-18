During the last session, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s traded shares were 3,015,024, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the AVEO share is $18.24, that puts it down -64.03% from that peak though still a striking +79.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $320.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 Million shares over the past three months.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. AVEO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO): Trading Information

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.04% in intraday trading to $18.24 this Thursday, Mar 11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.23%, and it has moved by 33.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.72%. The short interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is 1.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.75, which implies an increase of 104.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $27 respectively. As a result, AVEO is trading at a discount of 142.81% off the target high and 61.87% off the low.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) shares have gone up +93.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.47% against 7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.8% this quarter and then fall -9.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 294.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.32 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $784Million and $749Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.8% and then jump by 476.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.6%. While earnings are projected to return 238.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s Biggest Investors

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.07%, with the float percentage being 34.12%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.95 Million shares (or 13.72% of all shares), a total value of $22.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 709,553 shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 485.98 Thousand, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $3.85 Million.