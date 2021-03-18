During the last session, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s traded shares were 5,681,540, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.52% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the DPW share is $10.94, that puts it down -179.8% from that peak though still a striking +86.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $192.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DPW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW): Trading Information

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) registered a 9.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.1% in intraday trading to $4.12- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.71%, and it has moved by -50.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.11%. The short interest in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 2.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.6%. While earnings are projected to return 94.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 524.53 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 245,009 shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.39 Thousand, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $238.47 Thousand.